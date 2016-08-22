BRIEF-BBVA's chairman says U.S. policies not aligned with free commerce and trade
Feb 1 Chairman of Spain's BBVA Francisco Gonzalez:
Aug 22 Gecina SA :
* Offer on Foncière De Paris - Gecina files an appeal against ruling of AMF
* Has also asked the AMF to extend the closing date of the offers until the final ruling of the Court of Appeal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Feb 1 Chairman of Spain's BBVA Francisco Gonzalez:
HOUSTON, Feb 1 When Houston last hosted the Super Bowl in 2004, the oil city's sleepy downtown lacked the sizzle befitting the big game - and that prompted civic leaders to act.
Feb 1 Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles Sociedad Holding de Mercados y Sistemas Financieros :