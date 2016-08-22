BRIEF-Ingersoll-Rand Q4 adjusted profit $0.84/shr from cont ops
* Ingersoll rand reports fourth-quarter and record annual 2016 results
Aug 22 ADW Capital Partners
* ADW Capital Partners, L.P. and Camac Partners, LLC seek sale of Imvescor Restaurant Group Inc.
* ADW Capital and Camac along with their affiliates collectively hold approximately 16.4 pct of Imvescor shares and warrants
* Another option for company would be to explore a transaction with a financial buyer Source text for Eikon:
* Dominion Diamond Corporation recalculates ownership interests in buffer zone at Ekati diamond mine
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S