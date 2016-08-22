BRIEF-Ingersoll-Rand Q4 adjusted profit $0.84/shr from cont ops
* Ingersoll rand reports fourth-quarter and record annual 2016 results
Aug 22 Cit Group Inc
* Cit aerospace signs 39 agreements related to lease of commercial aircraft and delivers 26 aircraft in q2 2016
* Cit aerospace also delivered 26 aircraft in q2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ingersoll rand reports fourth-quarter and record annual 2016 results
* Dominion Diamond Corporation recalculates ownership interests in buffer zone at Ekati diamond mine
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S