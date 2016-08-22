BRIEF-Kuwait's Warba Bank FY profit rises
* FY net profit 2.6 million dinars versus 1 million dinars year ago
Aug 22 Hufvudstaden AB :
* H1 net revenue amounted to 870 million Swedish crowns ($103.81 million), increase of 6 percent
* H1 profit after tax for period was 1.65 billion crowns versus 1.22 billion crowns year ago
* Q2 net revenue 439.1 million crowns versus 408.8 million crowns year ago
* Q2 net profit 910.2 million crowns versus 774.0 million crowns year ago
* Q2 gross profit from property management amounted to 301.9 million crowns, increase of 10 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3807 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BEIJING, Feb 5 China will severely punish people involved in illegal financing activities, especially targeting underground banks and the stock market, after a series of scandals, state news agency Xinhua said on Sunday, citing the state prosecutor.
MILAN, Feb 4 Italy's biggest bank UniCredit said on Saturday it had signed a deal with trade unions to cut 3,900 jobs in the country as it prepares to launch a record 13 billion euro ($14 billion) share issue next week.