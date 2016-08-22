Pipeline company Oneok to buy rest of Oneok Partners for $9.3 bln
Feb 1 Natural gas pipeline company Oneok Inc , which owns more than 19 percent of Oneok Partners LP , said it would buy the remainder of the company for $9.3 billion.
Aug 22 AT&T Inc :
* AT&T and ETECSA sign deal for Cuba roaming and direct connections
* Has reached agreements for Cuba roaming and direct interconnection with Empresa De Telecomunicaciones De Cuba Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ophthotech Corp says Glenn P. Sblendorio assumes position of president and Keith Westby takes on role of chief operating officer
Feb 1 Marathon Petroleum Corp reported a 21.4 percent jump in quarterly profit, helped by higher income from its refining business and its unit that transports crude oil and refined products.