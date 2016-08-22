Aug 22 Oberbank AG :

* Considers capital increase in Q4 2016

* Considers to increase capital from current 96.7 million euros ($109.37 million) to up to 102 million to 103 million euros

* Would expect gross proceeds of at least 100 million euros