BRIEF-INCYTE CORP REPORTS 7.4 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN CALITHERA BIOSCIENCES
* INCYTE CORP REPORTS 7.4 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN CALITHERA BIOSCIENCES INC AS OF JAN 30 - SEC FILING Source text - (http://bit.ly/2kdJg8f) Further company coverage:
Aug 22 (Reuters) -
* Es Xplore, L.L.C. says it has sold $14.8 mln in equity financing - SEC Filing
* ES Xplore, L.L.C. discloses in Form D with U.S. SEC that the total offering amount was for $18.8 million Source - bit.ly/2bGPVDo
* Christopher Brown reports 7.5 percent passive stake in Genvec Inc as of January 24 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2jRXvBb Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Jan 31 (IFR) - Jared Kushner has divested his equity interest in 666 Fifth Avenue, a 39-story office and retail building on Manhattan's famed shopping area, according to a spokesperson at Kushner Companies.