BRIEF-Orca Gold acquires exploration assets in the Côte D'ivoire from Kinross
Aug 22 MiMedx Group Inc
* Mimedx group inc says "amniotic allografts are terminally sterilized to enhance safety related to microbiological and viral transmission"
* "in light of media attention and in wake of concerns related to zika virus, reiterating processing safety standards for terminal sterilization of mimedx amniotic allografts"
* "we have thoroughly reviewed fda zika guidance and have made updates to our donor eligibility process to continue to be in compliance with all requirements"
* Cigna - made no determination with respect to Anthem's notice seeking to extend termination date, including whether Cigna will seek to terminate merger agreement
* Cyren cloud security 4.0, co's newly-integrated internet security platform, will be available March 2017