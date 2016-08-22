Pipeline company Oneok to buy rest of Oneok Partners for $9.3 bln
Feb 1 Natural gas pipeline company Oneok Inc , which owns more than 19 percent of Oneok Partners LP , said it would buy the remainder of the company for $9.3 billion.
Aug 22 Isle Of Capri Casinos Inc :
* Isle of Capri Casinos, Inc. Enters into agreement to sell Isle of Capri Casino Hotel Lake Charles to Laguna Development Corporation
* Deal for approximately $134.5 million
* Isle of Capri Casinos Inc says intend to use cash proceeds from transaction to reduce debt and for other corporate purposes
* Isle of Capri Casino Hotel Lake Charles will be accounted for as discontinued operations beginning in fiscal 2017 Q2
* Kicks Entertainment Llc newly formed entity owned by LDC and Eagle Holdings, Lllp will purchase isle of Capri Casino Hotel Lake Charles Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 1 Natural gas pipeline company Oneok Inc , which owns more than 19 percent of Oneok Partners LP , said it would buy the remainder of the company for $9.3 billion.
* Ophthotech Corp says Glenn P. Sblendorio assumes position of president and Keith Westby takes on role of chief operating officer
Feb 1 Marathon Petroleum Corp reported a 21.4 percent jump in quarterly profit, helped by higher income from its refining business and its unit that transports crude oil and refined products.