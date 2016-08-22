Aug 22 Isle Of Capri Casinos Inc :

* Isle of Capri Casinos, Inc. Enters into agreement to sell Isle of Capri Casino Hotel Lake Charles to Laguna Development Corporation

* Deal for approximately $134.5 million

* Isle of Capri Casinos Inc says intend to use cash proceeds from transaction to reduce debt and for other corporate purposes

* Isle of Capri Casino Hotel Lake Charles will be accounted for as discontinued operations beginning in fiscal 2017 Q2

* Kicks Entertainment Llc newly formed entity owned by LDC and Eagle Holdings, Lllp will purchase isle of Capri Casino Hotel Lake Charles