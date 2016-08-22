BRIEF-Kuwait's Warba Bank FY profit rises
* FY net profit 2.6 million dinars versus 1 million dinars year ago
Aug 22 Havsfrun Investment AB :
* Q2 operating profit 3.7 million Swedish crowns ($441,559.06) versus loss 6.7 million crowns year ago
* Net asset value per June 31 256.0 million crowns versus sek 297.0 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3794 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* FY net profit 2.6 million dinars versus 1 million dinars year ago
BEIJING, Feb 5 China will severely punish people involved in illegal financing activities, especially targeting underground banks and the stock market, after a series of scandals, state news agency Xinhua said on Sunday, citing the state prosecutor.
MILAN, Feb 4 Italy's biggest bank UniCredit said on Saturday it had signed a deal with trade unions to cut 3,900 jobs in the country as it prepares to launch a record 13 billion euro ($14 billion) share issue next week.