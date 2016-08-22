Aug 22 Datacentrix Holdings Ltd :

* EPS for four month period is expected to be between 22.2 cents and 20.9 cents, decrease of between 20-25 pct versus EPS of 27.8 cents

* HEPS for four month period is seen to be between 22.2 - 20.8 cents, reflecting a decrease of between 20-25% versus h1 2015 heps of 27.7 cents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)