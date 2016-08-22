BRIEF-Orca Gold acquires exploration assets in the Côte D'ivoire from Kinross
* Orca Gold acquires exploration assets in the Côte D'ivoire from Kinross
Aug 22 Storagevault Canada Inc
* Revenue for Q2 increased to $6.3 million compared to $5.3 million in Q1 2016
* Says funds from operations were $1.7 million for Q2 2016 compared to $1.0 million in Q1 2016
* Cigna - made no determination with respect to Anthem's notice seeking to extend termination date, including whether Cigna will seek to terminate merger agreement
* Cyren cloud security 4.0, co's newly-integrated internet security platform, will be available March 2017