BRIEF-Olin Corp Q4 shr $0.10
* Q4 adjusted operating earnings per share $0.31 excluding items
Aug 22 Armour Residential Reit Inc :
* Co-CEO Ulm Scott reports open market purchase of 5000 shares of common stock, par value $0.001 per share at average price of $22.07 per share - SEC filing Source text - Further company coverage:
* Q4 adjusted operating earnings per share $0.31 excluding items
* Northern Blizzard Resources Inc. Announces waiver of condition in substantial issuer bid
* In connection with these improvements, expect to incur a total of about $1.0 million in severance expenses