Aug 22 Trade Desk Inc :

* Files for IPO of upto $86.3 million - SEC Filing

* says applied to list Class A common stock on Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "TTD"

* says Citigroup, Jefferies, RBC Capital Markets, Needham & Company and Raymond James are underwriters to IPO

* Proposed IPO price is an estimate solely for purpose of calculating sec registration fee Source text - (bit.ly/2bPh8XG)