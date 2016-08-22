Aug 22 Fitch:

* Fitch: Viacom leadership transition is neutral to ratings

* Fitch on Viacom - We expect a permanent President and CEO will be in place by September 30, 2016

* Fitch - Outlook incorporates uncertainty related to Viacom's ability to stabilize, strengthen operating profile amid persistent secular challenges

* Fitch on Viacom - Rating outlook remains negative