BRIEF-Take-Two Interactive to buy Mobile Game Developer Social Point for $250 mln
* Take-Two Interactive Software acquires Mobile Game Developer Social Point
Aug 22 Fitch:
* Fitch: Viacom leadership transition is neutral to ratings
* Fitch on Viacom - We expect a permanent President and CEO will be in place by September 30, 2016
* Fitch - Outlook incorporates uncertainty related to Viacom's ability to stabilize, strengthen operating profile amid persistent secular challenges
* Fitch on Viacom - Rating outlook remains negative
* Denison announces C$43.5 million financing arrangement with Anglo Pacific Group Plc
* Lumos Networks closes on the acquisition of DC74 data centers