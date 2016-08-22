BRIEF-Cigna says has made no determination about Anthem merger extension
* Cigna - made no determination with respect to Anthem's notice seeking to extend termination date, including whether Cigna will seek to terminate merger agreement
Aug 22 Helsinn Investment Fund SA:
* Helsinn Investment Fund SA reports 7.1 pct passive stake in MEI Pharma Inc as of Aug. 16 - SEC filing Source text (bit.ly/2bxhh2P) Further company coverage:
* Cyren cloud security 4.0, co's newly-integrated internet security platform, will be available March 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Take-Two Interactive Software acquires Mobile Game Developer Social Point