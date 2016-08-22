Aug 22 Alphabet Inc

* Google inc, CEO Sundar Pichai reports open market sale of 375 shares of co's class A common stock at average price of $800 per share on August 17

* Sundar pichai also reports open market sale of 3,625 shares of co's class C capital stock at average price of $777.32 per share on Aug 17 - sec filing Source text : bit.ly/2bguI3v Further company coverage: