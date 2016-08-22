Aug 22 Liberty Global Plc :

* On Aug 16 Ziggo secured finance and Bank Of Nova Scotia as facility agent entered into eur 2,589.2 million dditional facility accession deed

* Us spv borrower and Bank of Nova Scotia as facility agent entered $1 billion additional facility accession deed pursuant to credit agreement

* Liberty Global Plc Says Final Maturity Date For Facility C And Facility D Is August 31, 2024 - SEC filing

* Net proceeds from facility c to be used to prepay eur 664.2 million of outstanding principal amount of existing eur b1 facility-sec filing Source text (bit.ly/2bxsccu) Further company coverage: