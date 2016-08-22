BRIEF-Take-Two Interactive to buy Mobile Game Developer Social Point for $250 mln
* Take-Two Interactive Software acquires Mobile Game Developer Social Point
Aug 22 Sophiris Bio Inc :
* Currently evaluating options to further advance clinical development of topsalysin - sec filing
* "will require significant additional funding to advance topsalysin in clinical development"
* Could use dilutive funding options like equity financing or "non-dilutive" funding options to fund future clinical development of topsalysin
* Do not plan on pursuing new clinical trials, including a second phase 3 trial in bph, unless we obtain additional financing
* Believe that earliest we could commercialize topsalysin for treatment of localized prostate cancer would be in late 2021 or into 2022
* Denison announces C$43.5 million financing arrangement with Anglo Pacific Group Plc
* Lumos Networks closes on the acquisition of DC74 data centers