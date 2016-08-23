Aug 22 Moody's on Bahamas:
* Moody's downgrades Bahamas' ratings to Baa3 with stable outlook, concluding review for
downgrade
* Forecasts that the Bahamian economy will recover in 2016-20, with real GDP growth expected
to average 1.3% during this period
* The Bahamas' long-term local currency country risk ceilings were lowered to A2 from A1
* Moody's expectation is that Bahamas' economic performance over next 5 years will likely
remain subdued,constrained by structural rigidities
* Stable outlook reflects expectation economic performance will strengthen in 2016-18
Source text - (bit.ly/2bxYpjT)
