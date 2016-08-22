UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb. 1

Feb 1 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 34 points higher at 7,134 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index closed down 0.3 percent on Tuesday at 7,099.15. European shares ended January marginally lower after falling to a one-week low on Tuesday, as investors turned more realistic about U.S. President Donald Trump's policies, even though solid economic data bolstered prospects for the region's equities. * SKY/DISCOVERY: Discovery C