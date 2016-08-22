BRIEF-First Global Data says signs MOU to deploy services in Bangladesh
* Says first global signs mou to deploy services in bangladesh
Aug 22 Coach Inc
* Says Andrea Shaw Resnick appointed interim cfo
* Resnick most recently served as company's global head of investor relations and corporate communications - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says first global signs mou to deploy services in bangladesh
* Says subsidiary turner wins $1.5 billion project in new york
* M.D.C. Holdings announces 2016 fourth quarter and full year results