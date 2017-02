Aug 22 Rosetta Genomics Ltd :

* Got notice of rescission of conditional approval from new york state department of health for 4 of co's Allele-specific PCR-based assays

* "Confident" it will be able to address concerns raised by Nysdoh, plans to resubmit for nysdoh approval as soon as possible-sec filing

* In the interim, the company will not process samples for co's Allele-specific PCR-based assays from patients in New York