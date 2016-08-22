Aug 22 Penske Automotive Group :

* Penske corp reports purchase of 100,000 shares of co's common stock on Aug 18 at average price of $42.85/share - SEC filing

* Penske corp reports open market purchase of 100,000 shares of co's common stock at average price of $42.53per share on Aug 19

* Penske corp reports open market purchase of 100,000 shares of co's common stock at average price of $42.28per share on Aug 22