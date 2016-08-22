BRIEF-First Global Data says signs MOU to deploy services in Bangladesh
Aug 22 Penske Automotive Group :
* Penske corp reports purchase of 100,000 shares of co's common stock on Aug 18 at average price of $42.85/share - SEC filing
* Penske corp reports open market purchase of 100,000 shares of co's common stock at average price of $42.53per share on Aug 19
* Penske corp reports open market purchase of 100,000 shares of co's common stock at average price of $42.28per share on Aug 22 Source text (bit.ly/2bcXCQ1) Further company coverage:
* Says subsidiary turner wins $1.5 billion project in new york
* M.D.C. Holdings announces 2016 fourth quarter and full year results