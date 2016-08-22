Aug 22 Concordia International Corp :

* Concordia International Corp issues statement on sale of company stock

* Concordia International Corp says chairman and ceo Mark Thompson was notified of sale of 505,000 of his shares as part of a margin call

* Senior management team is currently in a blackout period until conclusion of review of strategic alternatives

* Has not made bid for, nor acquired Pernix Therapeutics and not involved in any discussions about any type of transaction with pernix