Aug 22 (Reuters) -

* Westcoast Energy says has agreed to increase size of offering to 12 mln cumulative 5 year minimum rate reset redeemable first preferred shares

* Westcoast Energy says offering at a price of $25.00 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of $300 million

* Westcoast Energy says proceeds are expected to be used to fund capital expenditures and for general corporate purposes Source text for Eikon: