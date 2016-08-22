BRIEF-Cyren's newly-integrated internet security platform to be available from March 2017
* Cyren cloud security 4.0, co's newly-integrated internet security platform, will be available March 2017
Aug 22 Colabor Group Inc :
* Debentureholders of company's 5.70% convertible debentures due April 30, 2017 have approved proposed amendments to convertible debentures
* Shareholders have approved proposed $50 million rights offering, including offering price under rights offering
* Debentureholders holding more than 97.75% of principal amount of convertible debentures present, at meeting have approved debenture amendments
* Debenture amendments will have effect of extending maturity date for a 5-year period from closing date of recapitalization transactions
* Take-Two Interactive Software acquires Mobile Game Developer Social Point
* Denison announces C$43.5 million financing arrangement with Anglo Pacific Group Plc