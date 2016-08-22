Aug 22 Xtera Communications Inc :

* On August 17, 2016 received a notice of termination of master manufacturing agreement between Co and NSG Technology

* Terminating master manufacturing agreement due to Xtera's non-payment of outstanding accounts receivable - sec filing

* Xtera will continue to work with Foxconn to reach a mutually agreeable solution - sec filing

* Also received notification from nasdaq indicating co no longer complies with requirements of Nasdaq listing

* Currently evaluating various alternative courses of action to regain compliance, intends to submit plan with nasdaq before Oct 3, 2016 Source text (bit.ly/2bJzbeZ) Further company coverage: