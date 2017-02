Aug 22 S&P On Massachusetts

* Massachusetts series 2016G and 2016C GO bonds rated 'AA+' with a negative outlook; other ratings affirmed

* Negative outlook reflects a projected decline in financial reserves in fiscal years 2016 and 2017

* Continued structural imbalance and reduction of reserves could contribute to a downgrade over the two-year outlook horizon Source text : bit.ly/2bKA5bX Further company coverage: [ ]