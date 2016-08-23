BRIEF-Midcoast Energy says Enbridge Energy to buy all of co's outstanding units
* Midcoast Energy Partners L.P. declares distribution for fourth quarter 2016; announces agreement for affiliate to acquire all publicly held common units
Aug 22 Green Plains Inc
* Green plains to purchase three Abengoa bioenergy ethanol plants
* Says deal for approximately $237 million in cash, plus certain working capital adjustments
* To buy Madison, Ill., Mount Vernon, Ind, York, Neb. ethanol facilities, with combined annual production capacity of 236 million gallons/year
* Upon completion of acquisitions, will own and operate 17 dry mill ethanol facilities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Para announces it has entered into a memorandum of understanding with the Miscon Group to earn up to 75% of the finaris mine and Lomas de Casma processing plant in Peru