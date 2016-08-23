Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 23 CLX Communications Publ AB :
* Q4 net sales increased by 24 percent to 290.3 million Swedish crowns ($34.7 million)
* Q4 2015/2016 EBITDA excluding items affecting comparability amounted to 12.0 million crowns (16.4 million crowns year ago) Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3660 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)