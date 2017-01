Aug 23 Photocure ASA :

* Q2 sales revenue 34.2 million Norwegian crowns versus 28.9 million crowns year ago

* Q2 operating loss 4.4 million crowns versus loss 1.9 million crowns year ago

* Expects to increase unit sales growth rates for Hexvix/Cysview

* Says is entitled to receive 4 million euros from Galderma in Q4 as final payment related to 2009 Metvix asset purchase agreement

