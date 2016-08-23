Aug 23 Jrp Group Plc

* Trading statement

* Since update on 11 May, trading to 31 July continued in-line with expectations in each of defined benefit de-risking, individual guaranteed income for life solutions and lifetime mortgages

* We expect to report an embedded value at 30 June 2016 above 200p per share

* Remains comfortably capitalised under Solvency II and expects to confirm that its solvency capital ratio at 30 June 2016 was around 130 pct

* Merger continues to progress in line with expectations, and we will update market on our progress towards achieving targeted cost savings of at least 40 mln stg in due course