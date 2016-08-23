Aug 23 Photo-me International

* Acquires UK photo division of Asda Stores Limited

* Photo division consists of 191 photo centres, as well as 172 self-service kiosk sites located in Asda stores

* Consideration for photo division is £3.35 million

* Photo-Me has also agreed to buy the inventory available at each photo centre at the date of completion, as well as central consignment stock, estimated at £2 million

* The total consideration to be paid is currently estimated at £5.35 million and is capped at a maximum of £6 million. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)