UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 23 Photo-me International
* Acquires UK photo division of Asda Stores Limited
* Photo division consists of 191 photo centres, as well as 172 self-service kiosk sites located in Asda stores
* Consideration for photo division is £3.35 million
* Photo-Me has also agreed to buy the inventory available at each photo centre at the date of completion, as well as central consignment stock, estimated at £2 million
* The total consideration to be paid is currently estimated at £5.35 million and is capped at a maximum of £6 million. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources