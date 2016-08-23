Aug 23 Statoil Asa

* Statoil has signed a Sales and Purchase Agreement (SPA) with Jersey Oil and Gas and CIECO Exploration and Production to acquire 70 percent ownership and operatorship for the P.2170 licence on the UK Continental Shelf

* P.2170 lies in the Buchan Graben in the Outer Moray Firth region, an area containing the Buchan, Buzzard and Ettrick oil discoveries.

* Statoil says will acquire the 70 percent working interest and operatorship in the licence for a total cash consideration of $2 million

* Agreement is subject to approval by oil and gas authority (OGA)

* Statoil says will further evaluate data to assess feasibility of testing prospect

* Following the transaction, the equity ownership in the P.2170 licence is: Statoil (operator) 70 pct, Jersey Oil and Gas PLC 18 pct and CIECO Exploration and Production (UK) Limited 12 pct Further company coverage: (Reporting By Stine Jacobsen)