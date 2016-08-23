BRIEF-Standard Chartered appoints Tracey Mcdermott as group head corporate, public and regulatory affairs
* Says has appointed Tracey Mcdermott to group's management team as group head corporate, public and regulatory affairs
Aug 22 Cementos Pacasmayo SAA
* Cementos Pacasmayo announces plan to separate cement operation and phosphate holdings into two independent public companies
* Company's ownership of Fosfatos Del Pacifico will be transferred to a separate entity, Fossal
* Proposed corporate reorganization is tax-free
* Fossal will in turn own 70% of Fospac
* For each common share of co existing shareholders to receive about 0.20 common share of Fossal & about 0.80 common share of co
* Fossal will retain same directors and CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Jacobs Engineering Group Inc -220-person business has been acquired from Amec Foster Wheeler, which has owned Aquenta, since 2010
DUBAI, Jan 29 Emirates airline has changed pilot and flight attendant rosters on flights to the United States following the sudden U.S. travel ban on seven Muslim-majority countries, highlighting the challenges facing airlines to deal with the new rules.