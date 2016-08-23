UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
23 aug P/F Bakkafrost
* q2 operational ebit dkk 307.1 million (Reuters poll dkk 325 million)
* The high salmon spot prices affected the VAP segment negatively, and the VAP segment made an operational EBIT of DKK -68.4 million
* Harvested volumes in Q2 were 13.0 thousand tonnes gutted weight
* Together with bakkafrost's unchanged expected harvest (excluding. Faroe farming) of 48,000 tonnes, total harvest for bakkafrost group in 2016 will be 49,000 tonnes
* Forecasts a release of 10.4 million smolts in 2016, compared with 11.3 million smolts released in 2015 and 10.4 million smolts released in 2014
* Global supply of atlantic salmon is expected to decrease by approximately 4% in volume during 2016, compared to 2015. Decrease is expected to be 8-9% in second half of 2016
* Has signed contracts covering around 79% of vap capacity for rest of 2016
* This corresponds to around 39% of expected harvested volumes for rest of 2016. Remaining 21% are expected to be committed during period
* Bakkafrost has already signed contracts covering approximately 50% of vap capacity for 2017
* Havsbrun's sales of fish feed in 2016 are expected to be at 80,000 tonnes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources