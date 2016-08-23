Aug 23 Luzerner Kantonalbank AG :

* H1 net income of 89.1 million Swiss francs ($92.67 million), 2.4% less than in H1 2015

* For 2016 sees unchanged result in the range of last year (net income 2015: 180.1 million Swiss francs). Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9615 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)