Aug 23 Implenia AG :

* 2017 EBIT target confirmed

* Implenia expects 2016 full year result to be a clear improvement on prior year's on both a reported and a comparable basis

* In H1 a 3.3 percent improvement in revenue to 1,565 million Swiss francs ($1.63 billion)(2015: 1,515 million francs)

* H1 consolidated profit was 14.4 percent higher than a year earlier at 9.2 million francs (2015: 8.0 million francs)

* Order backlog at end of June 2016 was 23.4 percent higher than a year previously at 5,203 million francs (2015: 4,215 million francs)