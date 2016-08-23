Aug 23 Shoprite Holdings Ltd :

* Results for the year ended June 2016

* Diluted headline earnings per share rose 17 pct - from 769.1 cents to 899.7 cents (52 weeks: 12.7 pct to 867.0 cents)

* EBITDA increased by 16.2 pct - from 8.065 bln rand to 9.373 bln rand(52 weeks: 14.0 pct to 9.191 bln rand)

* FY trading profit was up 15.0 pct to 7.278 bln rand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)