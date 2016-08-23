BRIEF-Standard Chartered appoints Tracey Mcdermott as group head corporate, public and regulatory affairs
* Says has appointed Tracey Mcdermott to group's management team as group head corporate, public and regulatory affairs
Aug 23 Sasol Ltd :
* Project is under construction near Lake Charles, Louisiana in USA, adjacent to Sasol's existing chemical operations
* An independent third party review of estimate has also been carried out
* Detailed review has confirmed that total capital cost for project is expected to be $11 bln, which includes site infrastructure and utility improvements
* Cash savings that have been achieved from company's low oil price response plan, and cost savings resulting from business performance enhancement programme, are both well ahead of previously communicated targets
* This is an increase of $2.1 bln from original estimate at time of final investment decision (FID) in October 2014
* At June 30 2016, capital expenditure to date on LCCP was $4.8 bln, and overall project completion was around 50 pct
* Schedule for LCCP remains same as communicated on June 6 2016
* At June 30 2016, capital expenditure to date on LCCP was $4.8 bln, and overall project completion was around 50 pct
* First unit, linear low-density polyethylene unit, is expected to achieve beneficial operation in second half of calendar year 2018
* Remaining derivative units will reach beneficial operation by second half of 2019
* Even though expected capital expenditure for LCCP has increased, we do not expect this to result in company exceeding its self-imposed gearing targets
* Expected returns from LCCP have also been updated, taking into account our updated oil, natural gas and petrochemical price forecasts
* On an unlevered basis, returns from LCCP are expected to be slightly above company's US dollar weighted average cost of capital of 8 pct
* We still consider LCCP to be a sound strategic investment that will return value to our shareholders for many years into future
* An impairment of $65 mln has been recognised for our 2016 financial year pertaining to low-density polyethylene unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Says has appointed Tracey Mcdermott to group's management team as group head corporate, public and regulatory affairs
* Jacobs Engineering Group Inc -220-person business has been acquired from Amec Foster Wheeler, which has owned Aquenta, since 2010
DUBAI, Jan 29 Emirates airline has changed pilot and flight attendant rosters on flights to the United States following the sudden U.S. travel ban on seven Muslim-majority countries, highlighting the challenges facing airlines to deal with the new rules.