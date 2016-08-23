BRIEF-Standard Chartered appoints Tracey Mcdermott as group head corporate, public and regulatory affairs
* Says has appointed Tracey Mcdermott to group's management team as group head corporate, public and regulatory affairs
Aug 23 Verizon Communications:
* Notice to holders of redemption of notes and termination of listing on taipei exchange
* Will redeem all of outstanding 4.80% notes, due September 23, 2044 and delist notes from Taipei exchange on September 23, 2016
Source text for Eikon:
* Says has appointed Tracey Mcdermott to group's management team as group head corporate, public and regulatory affairs
* Jacobs Engineering Group Inc -220-person business has been acquired from Amec Foster Wheeler, which has owned Aquenta, since 2010
DUBAI, Jan 29 Emirates airline has changed pilot and flight attendant rosters on flights to the United States following the sudden U.S. travel ban on seven Muslim-majority countries, highlighting the challenges facing airlines to deal with the new rules.