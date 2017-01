Aug 23 Straumann Holding AG :

* Expects capex to be at the 2015 level for the time being - conf call

* On FY outlook hike: truly believes growth momentum will continue in H2, sees a recovery when it comes to the industry - conf call

* Believes India will be key growth market in the future - conf call

* Operating margin in H2: this year sees no significant change versus H1 - conf call