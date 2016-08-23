BRIEF-Standard Chartered appoints Tracey Mcdermott as group head corporate, public and regulatory affairs
* Says has appointed Tracey Mcdermott to group's management team as group head corporate, public and regulatory affairs
Aug 23 Viacom Inc :
* Dauman shall be entitled to a severance payment of $58 million
* Shall issue to dauman up to 1.1 million shares (plus any dividend equivalents accrued thereon), with respect to unvested psus
* Viacom shall continue to provide dauman with no less than $5 million in life insurance or such lesser amount as determined
* During continuation period, Dauman is authorized to continue to explore a paramount investment. Source text - bit.ly/2bRjs0q Further company coverage:
* Jacobs Engineering Group Inc -220-person business has been acquired from Amec Foster Wheeler, which has owned Aquenta, since 2010
DUBAI, Jan 29 Emirates airline has changed pilot and flight attendant rosters on flights to the United States following the sudden U.S. travel ban on seven Muslim-majority countries, highlighting the challenges facing airlines to deal with the new rules.