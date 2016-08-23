Aug 23 Bastei Luebbe AG :

* Resolved to amend 2015/2016 consolidated financial statements published on June 29, 2016

* Due to change in consolidated financial statements, annual general meeting cannot take place as scheduled

* Will call a new annual general meeting for November 30, 2016 in compliance with legal forms and deadlines