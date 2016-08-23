BRIEF-Lateral Corp updates on accounting treatment issue in financial statements for FY ending 31 March 2015
* Made aware of an accounting treatment issue in its financial statements for the year ending 31 march 2015
Aug 23 Bastei Luebbe AG :
* Resolved to amend 2015/2016 consolidated financial statements published on June 29, 2016
* Due to change in consolidated financial statements, annual general meeting cannot take place as scheduled
* Will call a new annual general meeting for November 30, 2016 in compliance with legal forms and deadlines Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Made aware of an accounting treatment issue in its financial statements for the year ending 31 march 2015
* "Company anticipates continued growth in trading technology revenue in coming quarters" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Reconfirmed that previous guidance of continuing strong profit growth over full year remains unchanged.