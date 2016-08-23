Aug 23 Nilsson Special Vehicles publ AB :

* Wins new assignment, starts subsidiary in Norway

* To deliver up to five ambulances in 2017 with option for 3-5 vehicles per year during four years

* Estimated order value is of up to 40 million Swedish crowns ($4.79 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3503 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)