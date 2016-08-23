Aug 23 Indra Sistemas SA :

* Signs deal to develop an intelligent urban traffic management projects in major cities of Algeria

* Indra to become a member of Mobeal, a public-private joint venture, in which the Algerian public companies EGCTU and ERMA hold equal shares of 51 percent and Indra and Sice hold equal shares of 49 percent, with the objective of modernizing the country's traffic management and urban lighting systems Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)