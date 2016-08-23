Aug 23 Genmab A/S :
* Janssen Pharmaceutica NV has submitted a variation to the
Marketing Authorization to the European Medicines Agency (EMA)
seeking to broaden the existing marketing authorization for
daratumumab (DARZALEX) to include treatment of adult patients
with multiple myeloma who
have received at least one prior therapy
* The submission of the application triggers milestone
payments totaling $10 million to Genmab from Janssen
* In August 2012, Genmab granted Janssen Biotech, Inc. an
exclusive worldwide license to develop, manufacture and
commercialize daratumumab
