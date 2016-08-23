Aug 23 Kotipizza Group Oyj :

* Upgrades its outlook for financial year

* Reason for upgrade is unexpectedly strong sales growth

* Raises full financial year chain-based net sales growth to 10 percent from 5 percent as compared to 2015

* Expects 2016 comparable EBITDA to grow significantly as compared to previous year against previous guidance of 2016 comparable EBITDA seen to grow