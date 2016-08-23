Aug 23 J M Smucker Co
* On conf call - expect softness in pet foods to continue in
near term
* On conf call - folgers K-cup volume trends improved in q1
* On conf call - have plans to introduce new pacaking later
this year and enhanced brand suport for Kibbles 'n Bits
* Have introduced bonus bags for Kibbles 'n Bits supported
by lower input costs, expect this to help moderate declines
* Lower Q2 pet food sales due to double-digit declines for
natural balance and Kibbles 'n Bits, mid-single-digit declines
for Meow Mix and 9lives cat food
* Progressing on whitespace opportunities in mainstream pet
food driven by consumer preference for additional protein and
natural ingredient options
* Exec - Kibbles 'n Bits brand has been struggling over past
year or so, bonus bags decelerating the losses that we were
seeing previously
* Do not have a place in mass premium pet foods, continue to
evaluate acquisitions, licensing or launching existing brands in
that segment
* Natural Balance brand has not lost any shelf space, pet
specialty store channel seeing some overall slowdown in traffic
Further company coverage: